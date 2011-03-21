General Motors temporarily closes Shreveport plant

By Michael Addison - email

SHREVEPORT, La. (KPLC) - General Motors is set to temporarily shut down production at one of its plants today due to the quake, tsunami, and nuclear crisis in Japan.

General Motors will shut down its Shreveport assembly line for one week starting Monday because of a Japanese-made parts shortage.

The plant makes two models of pick-up trucks and receives some of its parts from Japan.

GM says production won't be affected at any other North American plant.

This is the first U.S. plant to be shut down as a result of the crisis in Japan.

