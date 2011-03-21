Texas A&M topples McNeese: Cowgirls fall to Aggies 87-47

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - Danielle Adams scored 18 points and Texas A&M rolled to an 87-47 victory over McNeese State on Sunday in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Kelsey Assarian and Tyra White each added 12 points for second-seeded Texas A&M (28-5), which raced to a 22-3 lead and led by 39 when Adams scored inside while being fouled five minutes into the second half. The victory moved Texas A&M into the second round at the Shreveport site and marked the fifth straight year the Aggies have gotten through the first round.

Caitlyn Baggett scored 22 for McNeese State (26-7), which had a size disadvantage and struggled to stop the Aggies in the paint or in transition. Texas A&M scored 54 points inside, including 18 fast-break points.