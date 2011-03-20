Sale Road standoff comes to an end

LAKE CHARLES, La (KPLC) - A standoff that left part of Sale Road blocked off has ended.

Lake Charles Police received a call around 4:15 p.m. in reference to a welfare concern. When authorities arrived, an individual refused to surrender to police.

Authorities say they've dealt with the individual before.

After an hour long standoff, a man was taken into custody and transferred to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

After taking the man into custody, police searched his home, but no other person was in the residence.

No one was injured during the incidents and no shots were fired.

Copyright 2011 - KPLC All Rights Reserved.