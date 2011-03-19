New restaurants a sign of continued recovery after Rita - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New restaurants a sign of continued recovery after Rita

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, La (KPLC-TV) – City officials say about 30 new restaurants have opened in Lake Charles over the last two years.

It's a sign that the city continues rebounding from Hurricane Rita, which struck in 2005 and caused several eating establishments to close.

In the last few weeks, several new restaurants have opened their doors, including one whose owner is just 23-years-old.

Roxie Boston, along with her business partner, opened SweetChic Bakery Boutique, located at 411 W. College St., on March 4th.

The shop sells a number of items, including coffee, but specializes in cupcakes.

Boston said she had been making homemade cupcakes over the last several years.

Many people started complimenting her original recipes, so she decided to take a risk and launch her own business.

So far, it seems to be paying off. New customers discover her shop every day.

"The very first day, we were extremely busy," said Boston. "We sold out of about 30 dozen cupcakes in two hours."

Among the other new restaurants to open recently include Street Breads, which sells sandwiches; JoJo's  China Bistro, which sells Chinese food; and Cedars Greek and Labanese Restaurant.

