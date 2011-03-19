Iowa Rabbit Festival celebrates 25 years - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa Rabbit Festival celebrates 25 years

By Crystal Price - bio | email

IOWA, LA(KPLC) - The City of Iowa rings in the 25th year for the Annual Rabbit Festival that runs March 18-20.

Hundreds of people from all over the region turned out for the festivities. These events included the annual rabbit cook-off, craft vendors, live music, and of course, the rabbit sale.

A small group of people from Iowa first kicked off the festival in 1986 as a way to promote the only rabbit processing plant in the area.

"That rabbit farm was very, very busy," said Chad Talbot, Director for the Rabbit Cook-off.

The rabbit farm shut down when the owner passed away years ago. But although the plant is gone, the festival is hopping every March in Iowa.

"The event has become so successful and it gets bigger ever year," said Talbot.

More than 30 vendors participated in the annual rabbit cook-off. Participants said they work hard to make the best rabbit dishes.

"We try to cook everything from fried rabbit to stewed rabbit," said Terry Royer, a rabbit cook-off participant.

Participants added that there is nothing like getting back to the roots of Iowa, regardless of whether their dish comes out on top.

"It is great as long as you like what you cook and the rabbit tastes great," said Royer.

The rabbit sale is another busy booth at the annual rabbit festival. People of all ages come to pick out their favorite rabbit to take home.

"My favorite part of the festival are the bunnies," said Tyler Geheb, a festival attendee. "I also like the good food and the nice people of Iowa."

Funds raised at the event will go toward different organizations throughout the community.

