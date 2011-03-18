Authorities arrest one in arson case, searching for another

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – In December 2010, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Robinson Cutoff area in Starks in reference to an arson. When deputies arrived, they spoke with a witness who reported seeing two men fleeing the area near an abandoned house that was on fire. The witness was able to get a detailed description and license plate number of the truck in which the two fled.

After an investigation conducted jointly between the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Matthew T. Fritz, 18, of Starks, was arrested in connection with the arson. The investigation revealed Fritz entered the abandoned home through a back door and started the fire.

During the past six months, five total fires have been reported in the Starks area. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the arson listed above, and the remaining four are under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fritz, a firefighter for the Starks Volunteer Fire Department, was charged with simple arson; criminal conspiracy; and simple burglary. Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $55,000.

CPSO detectives have a warrant out for the arrest of Lucas J. Labure who was one of the men seen fleeing the scene of the arson in December with Fritz. Labure, 23, is a white male, 5'11", weighs 195 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone having seen Labure or know of his whereabouts, is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 491-3601 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has made two arrests in their Starks area arson cases.

The Fire Marshal's and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigations are continuing with more arrests possible.