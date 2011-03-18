One dead after four vehicle wreck near Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead after a four vehicle wreck that happened Friday afternoon north of Sulphur.

Authorities with the Louisiana State Police say they received calls Friday afternoon reporting that someone was driving in an unsafe manner on Louisiana Highway 27.

Before troopers or authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office could locate that truck, they say the driver - 30-year-old Ashley Nicole Bergeron of Longville - crossed the center line and sideswiped two northbound vehicles before colliding with a northbound 2001 Chevrolet pick-up driven by 19-year-old William Clinton White of DeQuincy head-on.

Bergeron was pronounced dead at the scene. White was transported by air ambulance to a Lake Charles hospital with moderate injuries. Occupants in the sideswiped vehicles were not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

