USS Orleck opens to the public in April

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the USS Orleck Naval Museum announced on Friday that they will soon be holding a grand opening ceremony.

The Orleck will open to the public on Sunday, April 10.

The World War II-era destroyer is currently located at 604 North Enterprise Boulevard, and it will be used to serve as a historic museum and veteran's memorial.

