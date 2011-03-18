Young child attacked by pit bull in Lake Arthur

The five-year-old suffered deep bite marks on the back of his leg. (Source: Levi family)

LAKE ARTHUR, La (KPLC-TV) – A young child is recovering following an attack by a pit bull in Lake Arthur.

According to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, a 911 call about a young juvenile being attacked came in around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 500 block of New Orleans Street in Lake Arthur.

According to Derek Levi, Sr., his five-year-old son was playing at a neighbor's house when somehow the neighbor's pit bull got free from one of its owners and started attacking the boy.

The boy's mother rushed him to Jennings American Legion Hospital, where the boy was treated for two deep bites to the back of his leg. But the boy had to have surgery on Friday.

Levi said even though he wasn't aware that his neighbors had a pit bull, he harbors no hard feelings toward them; he actually considers them friends.

But he said since pit bulls are banned in Lake Arthur, justice should be served.

"I think that if there's a city ordinance that pit bulls are not allowed within the City of Lake Arthur, I think yes, justice should be served," said Levi. "Something should be done about it. I mean, a law is a law."

The owner of the pit bull, Melvin Gotreaux, told 7 News he had the pit bull for about a year, but kept it at a location outside the city limits.

Gotreaux said it was only recently when he retrieved the pit bull because the caretakers were not feeding it.

Gotreaux said he planned on taking the pit bull to a location in Crowley before the attack occurred.

"I shouldn't have had the dog," said Gotreaux. "I should have left the dog where it was."

Gotreaux said he was arrested on Thursday night for violating the city's ordinance for owning a pit bull. He posted bail later that night.

The pit bull was put down.

Gotreaux said he's been calling to check on the condition of the boy because he feels concerned.

7 News learned the boy's surgery on Friday afternoon was a success.

Lake Arthur Police are investigating, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

KPLC 7 News contacted Lake Arthur Police for comment, but was told no one was available to talk about the incident.

