Jindal awards 212 Veterans from Calcasieu Parish

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - More than two hundred veterans and their family members have been awarded Louisiana's special medal in honor of their services in the Armed Forces.

They are among the men and women whose brave service has kept America home of the free. And Governor Bobby Jindal and others came to Sulphur to award 212 veterans with the Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal.

Jindal thanked them for their sacrifices and their courage. "You are here because when destiny called you did not sit idle by, you answered that call. You answered the call to serve others above yourself. You answered the call to put your lives as you knew them aside so you could serve a cause greater than one person."

The governor was joined veterans affairs Secretary Lane Carson who says work is moving ahead to open a veterans clinic in Lake Charles. "The Veterans Administration, what I call big VA, is going out for requests for proposal for a new outpatient clinic right here in Lake Charles. That's a process that's established by VA guidelines, big VA, and they're in that process right now.. But as I understand in the very near future, that outpatient clinic will be chosen and it will be built or they'll be remodeling an existing facility and hopefully within, I can't say exactly when, but in the near future, our veterans here in greater Lake Charles will have their own veterans clinic to go to."

And he says a much needed veterans cemetery is opening at Fort Polk. "Come next January we'll have a spankin', brand new beautiful cemetery to honor veterans and their spouses who need a place to rest when the good Lord calls them."

All Louisiana veterans are eligible to receive the honor medal and can apply on line or in person. For more on getting your Veterans Honor Medal call 1-877-GEAUXVA or click here to contact Louisiana Veterans Affairs or apply on line.

