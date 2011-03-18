Fairview students create origami cranes for Japan

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Students at Fairview Elementary School in Lake Charles are using their art skills to fold origami cranes in an effort to raise funds for the tsunami victims in Japan.

The school is searching for sponsors to donate $1.00 for each crane the students make. The students plan to fold at least 1,000 paper origami cranes for the relief effort to go with the ancient Japanese legend.

"There's a Japanese tradition that if you fold a thousand paper cranes then you get a wish," said Mary Sneddon, the art teacher at Fairview. "We thought it was a very fitting tradition considering the events in Japan."

The art classes have already created almost 200 origami cranes in the last two days. Students at Fairview are excited to be a part of the tsunami relief effort.

"I bet the they feel bad about it, and we had help with the hurricane," said Brianna Lewis, a 3rd grader at Fairview Elementary.

Instructors added that the tsunami effort is a great way for students to learn about Japan's natural disaster as well as help out the tsunami victims.

"We're hoping other people will be inspired," said Sneddon. "They're showing that they care enough to take the time to learn something to give something more than just money, but well wishes."

Students at Fairview Elementary will have through April 1st to finish their origami cranes and turn in their donations. The school will donate the funds to the American Red Cross.

