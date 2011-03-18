Mamou hostage situation ends in tragedy

By Michael Addison - email

MAMOU, La. (KPLC) - A hostage stand-off has come to a tragic end in Mamou.

According to state troopers, a man and his estranged wife are dead after that ordeal. The stand-off began yesterday morning just before eight.

The suspect, Larry Thomas, reportedly found his estranged wife, Joyce Thomas, in bed with another man. When authorities responded to the home, they found Thomas holding his wife hostage.

State troopers and the swat team spent more than 15 hours in a stand off with Thomas, and around 10:30 Thursday night, they reportedly stormed the house.

When they entered, they found Joyce Thomas dead. Authorities say she may have been dead for a few hours. An autopsy will be conducted.

