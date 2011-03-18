Fort Polk soldier killed in combat

By Michael Addison - email

FORT POLK, La. (KPLC) - The Department of Defense is reporting this morning the death of a soldier stationed at Fort Polk.

Thirty-one-year old Sgt. Travis Tompkins of Lawton, Oklahoma, died Thursday in Afghanistan when enemy forces attacked his unit with a rocket propelled grenade.

He was assigned to the brigade's special troops battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.