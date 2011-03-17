Lake Charles man arrested for home invasion, attempted robbery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home demanding money.

On March 2, deputies were sent to a home on Tallow Road in Lake Charles in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

When they arrived, officials spoke with the victim. The victim said 29-year-old Freddie Brown kicked in the door of her home armed with a knife. She said Brown demanded her to pay him money that one of her family members owed him for drugs.

The victim was able to escape through the back door of her home before she fled to a home in the area to call for help. Brown fled the scene prior to the deputies arriving.

After authorities made several attempts to locate Brown, he was located by deputies at a family member's house on Wednesday, March 16.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with home invasion and attempted armed robbery.

A judge set his bond at $22,500.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.