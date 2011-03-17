Three New Llano residents arrested on drug charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three New Llano residents arrested on drug charges

Curtis Lucius (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Curtis Lucius (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Enoch Smith, Jr. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Enoch Smith, Jr. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
Tony V. Lucius (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Tony V. Lucius (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following is from a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft has reported the arrest of three New Llano residents on drug related charges.

Curtis Lucius, 23, Enoch Smith Jr., 41 and Tony V. Lucius, 25, all of New Llano, have been arrested following a search warrant of the residence. 

On March 4, 2011, agents of the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole went to the residence to arrest Curtis Lucius for a parole violation.  While being arrested Curtis Lucius was found to be in possession of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine and Hydrocodone, a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. 

The Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force was contacted to assist.  Based on information obtained during the arrest and information received by the Task Force a search warrant was obtained. 

During the search over eight pounds of marijuana was found along with three handguns.  Enoch Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute and remains in the Vernon Parish jail under a $40,000 bond. 

Curtis Lucius was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Crack Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance with the Intent to Distribute.  Curtis Lucius remains in the parish jail with a total bond of $81,000 and a hold for Probation and Parole.

As a result of the ongoing investigation by the Task Force, a warrant for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana was obtained for the arrest of Tony Lucius.  With the assistance of the Beauregard/Deridder Narcotics Task Force, Tony Lucius was arrested on March 16, 2011, at a residence in Deridder and now remains in the Vernon Parish jail with a total bond of $40,000 and a Probation and Parole hold.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly