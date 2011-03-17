Three New Llano residents arrested on drug charges

The following is from a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft has reported the arrest of three New Llano residents on drug related charges.

Curtis Lucius, 23, Enoch Smith Jr., 41 and Tony V. Lucius, 25, all of New Llano, have been arrested following a search warrant of the residence.

On March 4, 2011, agents of the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole went to the residence to arrest Curtis Lucius for a parole violation. While being arrested Curtis Lucius was found to be in possession of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine and Hydrocodone, a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force was contacted to assist. Based on information obtained during the arrest and information received by the Task Force a search warrant was obtained.

During the search over eight pounds of marijuana was found along with three handguns. Enoch Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute and remains in the Vernon Parish jail under a $40,000 bond.

Curtis Lucius was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Crack Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance with the Intent to Distribute. Curtis Lucius remains in the parish jail with a total bond of $81,000 and a hold for Probation and Parole.

As a result of the ongoing investigation by the Task Force, a warrant for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana was obtained for the arrest of Tony Lucius. With the assistance of the Beauregard/Deridder Narcotics Task Force, Tony Lucius was arrested on March 16, 2011, at a residence in Deridder and now remains in the Vernon Parish jail with a total bond of $40,000 and a Probation and Parole hold.