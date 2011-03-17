Helicopter toppled during landing attempt in Lacassine

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two people aboard a helicopter are reportedly safe after it tried to land in Lacassine when a strong gust of wind caused it to flip over around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stacy Williams, an owner of Apeck, and Pat Austin, a computer tech for Apeck, were flying in the helicopter when a gust of wind flipped it over.

The two walked away with no injuries, but the helicopter is a total loss.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.