Lake Charles man arrested for child porn possession

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a Lake Charles man after they say they found images of child porn on his laptop computer.

Back in January, the CPSO Vice Division began investigating to see if child pornography was on the laptop of 28-year-old Nicholas J. Devillier.

Officials say after a two month investigation, it was determined Devillier downloaded and viewed more than 50 images of child porn.

On Wednesday night, CPSO Vice detectives, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children investigators, ICE agents, and FBI agents, arrested Devillier. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with pornography involving juveniles.

A judge set his bond at $25,000.

