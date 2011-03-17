Consumers paying $2 more for a gallon of gas than in 2004 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Consumers paying $2 more for a gallon of gas than in 2004

From a story KPLC ran in 2004 about higher gas prices
Gas prices found on Thursday, March 17, 2011

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Motorists are feeling the pain at the pump as the rising gas prices force them to pay almost $2.00 more for a gallon of gas than they did during the price surge in 2004.

The rise in the price of gas is the result of widening rebellion and protesting in Libya. Oil prices surpassed $99 a barrel on Tuesday.  

The cheapest gas in Lake Charles on Thursday was $3.29 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.49 a gallon. Consumers were paying $1.49 a gallon back in January 2004.

Pain at the pump is a recurring problem for consumers. Motorists were fighting fuel costs of $1.49 a gallon in January 2004 as a result of the rise in crude oil prices.

On Thursday 7News took the archived video from 2004 and put the video of gas signs and reactions on YouTube. Motorists watched the YouTube video on their phone and gave a number of different reactions to the information.

"Oh my goodness, it was $1.48 back then," said Becky Thibodeaux, a motorist from Lacassine, Louisiana. "Compared to what it is now that's a big difference."

Motorists could not believe the $2.00 difference they are paying today for gas, and many were wishing they could go back in time.

"Back then if we could have only seen in the future what they would be today, no one expected they would be what they are now," said Ron Saltkill, a motorist from Iowa, Louisiana.

"I'd be satisfied for $1.49 a gallon," said Kathy Bourgeois, a motorist from Hayes, Louisiana. "I know it's not expensive, but I think it's cheaper than what it is now."

After showing motorists how much gas has gone up, many consumers are wondering what the price will be seven years from now.

"I don't want to think about it, it will probably be kind of scary," said Saltkill.

Some motorists are considering alternatives to paying the increasing cost of fuel.

"I told my husband we need to get some scooters or something to ride around," said Thibodeaux.

Other motorists added that they cannot live without a vehicle.

"We are so automobile related that we just can't do without our automobiles it seems like," said Saltkill. "We'll pay whatever they ask for it." 

For an updated look at gas prices in your area click on "Gas Buddy" to the right.

