Activity picking up at Bord du Lac Marina - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Activity picking up at Bord du Lac Marina

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, La (KPLC-TV) – Activity is starting to pick up at the Bord du Lac Marina in downtown Lake Charles.

According to the marina's harbor master, business is expected to continue increasing into the warmer months of spring and summer.

This week, ten boats carrying 25 people from the Houston area docked at the marina.

The group was spending their spring break vacation in Lake Charles and they said the new marina was one of the reasons they decided to visit.

"Well it's an adventure to come over to Lake Charles, get some good food and we knew the new marina was here, " said Elfie Boersma. "It's a good place to tie up for a big crowd."

"It's a lovely facility. Couldn't ask for anything better," added Ernie Rogers.

The visitors also walked along the promenade, visited the 9/11 Memorial and dined at restaurants downtown.

For some of them, it was their first trip to Lake Charles.

"This is actually [my] first trip to Lake Charles," said Bill Adams. "We'll definitely be back."

"Once the word gets out I think you will have more visitors than you can imagine," added Ernie Rogers.

According to the harbor master, the marina's 40 dock slips are almost sold out for the upcoming Contraband Days.

The marina rates are $20/night with utilities or $10/night without utilities. There is a 25 percent discount for groups with 10 or more people.

For more information call (337) 491-1256 during the day or (337)348-2040 during the evening.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

