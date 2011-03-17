Campaign for Mojito Pointe gets underway

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The campaign for Mojito Pointe is well underway. Voters will decide the fate of the proposed casino next month, but you've probably already seen signs promoting the vote around town.

Wednesday night, Creative Casinos - the company behind the proposed casino - hosted an event to drum up support. The company says the casino will have a huge economic impact.

"Well, it's an investment of over $400,000,000, it's a good bit of money. It's 1,500 jobs during construction, it's 2,000 permanent jobs thereafter, and that's just the direct jobs, those people then go buy homes and they shop in the stores, and so on, so the indirect benefits to the community are huge," said Dan Lee, Creative Casinos CEO.

Voters will decide the fate of Mojito Pointe on April 30th.

