City Council approves extension for Cypress Group

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Despite opposition the Cypress Group got an extension on their upcoming April 3rd deadline for their proposed Lakeside Development.

The extension gives Cypress an additional three months to secure their application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for funding. HUD has received the application, but due to a high number of applications has not been able to review it.

"The market study came back extremely strong. It showed a market of excess capacity of 433 units after our 212 units," said Roger Landry, with Lakeside Development, LLC.

Landry explains the information looks promising and feels they'll have no problem getting an invitation from HUD to proceed. But not everyone agrees with the market study or the project. Councilmen Stuart Weatherford and Dana Carl Jackson voted not to give an extension.

"From the beginning I've been against a HUD backed property on the Lakefront. I just didn't think it was the highest and best use for the property," said Jackson.

Wednesday night's action only required a vote of five to pass.

