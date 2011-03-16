Authorities arrest three after meth lab explosion

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three people were arrested early Wednesday morning after authorities were called to a Moss Bluff residence where they discovered a meth lab.

Early Wednesday morning, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Esther Drive in Moss Bluff in regard to a noise that sounded like an explosion.

Detectives arrived and they say they discovered 26-year-old Rachel A. Graham, 44-year-old John E. Dunn and 18-year-old Steven S. Willis were in the process of manufacturing methamphetamine when an unexpected chemical reaction occurred. They reportedly threw the chemicals out of the residence before they exploded, causing a fire.

All three were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab. Authorities add that back in November 2010, detectives arrested Graham, Dunn and Willis after discovering a meth lab at the same residence.

The investigation continues, and authorities say more arrests are possible. Bond has not been set as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.