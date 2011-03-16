Disability rally on LC Civic Center steps - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Disability rally on LC Civic Center steps

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - They shouted cheers of, "Hey, hey, ho, ho! Community first is the way to go." But these people with disabilities and their advocates gathered at the Lake Charles Civic Center not to fight cuts-- because right now no state budget cuts are proposed.

But one thing they hope to accomplish with this rally is to make people aware how critical services are to those who depend on them. Donna Spears' aging mother can no longer care for her.  She says the services allow her to survive. "My mom is very ill and cannot take care of me anymore. Terry sonnier says without his personal care attendant his quality of life would be poor. He's my hands and feet because without him there are a lot of things I couldn't do. Ii don't drive. I write children's books. I teach kids about disabilities, so I go to a lot of different schools and I speak at a lot of different programs. And without his assistance I couldn't do that."

 Christy Cormier told the crowd.  "Please let's stand up and cheer for community based services and that we're here."

 Christy Cormier speaks out for her eight year old daughter Carly who just succeeded in getting services. "People with developmental disabilities have so much to give. They have strengths, they have gifts, they have things to pass to other people. Carly is a bright little girl who has a great big smile."

 Close to ten thousand people remain on waiting lists which means many are in nursing homes. Twenty six year old Kevin Welch was severely injured in a skiing accident. "His mother Carol refused to see him in an institution. What made him different from his twin brother who, nobody would have dared suggested I give up and him not live at my house."

So, while the budget ax has so far not swung their way, they hope more public awareness will serve as a hedge against future cuts.

 The rally for those with disabilities, their families, provider agencies and advocates was one of ten regional rallies being held across the state during this same week.

Organizers said it was to "promote Louisiana moving to a culture of supporting and accepting individuals with disabilities as full contributing and inclusive members of their communities. Each spring people with disabilities, family members, policy makers, business leaders, and providers gather to celebrate our accomplishments, friendships, advocacy and community."

They say continued budget cuts have strained the system supporting people with developmental disabilities. Rally participants will be expressing their support of funding that enables community services for people with developmental disabilities to be preserved.

Senator Willie L. Mount and Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach spoke at the rally.  As well the Westlake High School jazz band performed.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly