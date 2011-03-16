New livestock ordinance in effect in Lake Charles city limits

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An ordinance in Lake Charles that prohibits the housing of horses or any livestock within the city limits is now in effect.

Livestock owners seeking an exemption from the ordinance must fill out a special form that could grant them a public hearing to plead their case before the City Council. Those applications can be obtained and returned to the Permit Center on the 7th floor of City Hall.

City officials say if the owner fails to obtain the required special exception permit from the City Council, a citation or notice for removal of the animals will be issued.

If you have any questions you can call 491-1542.

