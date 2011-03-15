Family offering reward in elderly beating case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family offering reward in elderly beating case

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Five months after an elderly Lake Charles man was nearly beaten to death his family is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

"As a family we are offering a $5,000 reward for information," said Clayton Hebert. "Investigators have done a great job in following up leads, but we just want to get the information back out in the public and put some money behind it."

Hebert's 79-year-old father was beaten and robbed by two men on Halloween while showing one of his rental properties at Abear RV Park.

"It has to take a real coward to try and take down an elderly man that doesn't have this coming. He was a good man and we need to find who did this," said Hebert.

After the brutal attack, Hebert's father managed to walk more than 100 yards to his home and get his wife to call for help. Before paramedics arrived he told them what he could remember. Since then it's been a long road to recovery. He was first taken to Lafayette, then transferred to Houston because of the extent of his facial injuries.

"Houston did a good job on repairing his facial injuries because most of the attack was all head and face. And those have been repaired very well," said Hebert. "Physically he is doing well, but neurologically he is still struggling to recover. Now we're dealing with an aging man who was able to do everything previous to this attack. He's now in a care facility and will be for the foreseeable future. We are hoping to get him home. But that's only a hope."

The family also hopes someone will recognize a vehicle seen in a nearby Walgreen's surveillance video. Investigators believe two black males seen getting out of a maroon 4-door Buick made a call to the victim from a payphone the same afternoon to set up the meeting.

Hebert believes the vehicle belongs to someone local and that they knew his father carried a large sum of cash and set him up. He says if they did it once, who is stopping them from doing it again.

"We're looking to get these guys or person whoever it is responsible and get them off our streets and out of our community for my dad's sake and for whoever else they might attack in the future," said Hebert.  

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222 or the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office at 491-3724.

