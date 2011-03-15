Relief for high heel lovers

By Elizabeth Temple - bio | email

LAKE CHALRES, LA (KPLC) – High heels make a fashion statement, but if you suffer from bunions the pain can be unbearable.

"High heels used to kill just to walk in for 10 minutes," said Ashley White.

White had a hyper-mobile bunion, a moving bone that jutted out when she put weight on her foot.

"By the end of the day when I was finished I could barely walk. It hurt so bad. I'd go to bed at night and it'd wake me up," explained White.

Heels didn't cause Ashley's pain, but, according to Dr. Tyson Green, orthopaedic surgeon at The Center for Orthopaedics, they can certainly aggravate the problem. White had bunion surgery to remedy her pain. Without the extra bone growth, White said she is thrilled about the new look of her feet.

Dr. Green said although her new look is an added benefit, "the look is very secondary. Some people want it done and they don't even have pain. That's just a strict no."

Bunions are more common in women, but men have the problem too, said Green. He added men often do not get treatment for bunions.

"A lot of people are just ‘out of sight out of mind' and it is affecting their daily lifestyle," said Green.

Hyper-mobility, like in White's case, is just one cause of bunions. Different surgeries can fix a host of other problems as well.

Dr. Green will host a seminar called "Put A Spring in Your Step" at The Center for Orthopaedics, March 24, 2011 at 5:30 PM. You can call to pre-register at 721-2903.

