Cowgirls to Play Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament

By Sam Gannon - bio | email

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – For the first time in program history, the McNeese State Cowgirls are playing in the NCAA tournament. The Cowgirls will face Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA tournament this Sunday at the CenturyTel Center in Shreveport for a 4:05 p.m. tipoff.

The Cowgirls make their tournament debut as the 15th seed, posting an overall record of 26-6. The Aggies, who have played in the tournament the last six years, are the 8th ranked team in the country with a 27-5 record.

