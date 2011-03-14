Home sales on the rise in SWLA

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, La (KPLC-TV) – According to the Southwest Louisiana Association of REALTORS, homes sales are up across the five-parishes of Southwest Louisiana when compared to last year.

For the first two months of 2011, 163 homes were sold, compared to 136 in 2010.

"I think that's attributable to the lowest interest rate that we've seen in years," said Southwest Louisiana Association of REALTORS President Grace Robideaux. "I've been in the industry 19 years and this is the lowest that I've ever seen."

Robideaux says there is more inventory on the market than there's been in the past, which according to her makes it a buyer's market.

"They have more choices," said Robideaux.

Nationally, economists say the housing market will struggle in 2011 like it did in 2010, primarily because of rising foreclosures and an uncertain job market

