Deadly head-on crash kills 5 on I-10 in Baton Rouge

By Michael Addison - email

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say five people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge. Among the victims is a small child.

According to authorities, a westbound car crossed the median and smashed into an eastbound car. Troopers say the five in the car traveling east were killed and burned beyond recognition.

They say two people in the car that crossed the median are critically injured.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.