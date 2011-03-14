McNeese to Host Boston College in NIT

By Sam Gannon - bio | email

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – The McNeese Cowboys will host Boston College at Burton Colesium on Tuesday night for an 8 P.M. tipoff in the first round of the NIT tournament. The Pokes, who fell short of an NCAA berth on Saturday night against UTSA, enter the game with a 21-11 record. The Eagles finished fourth in the ACC and are 20-12 this season.

To purchase tickets for Tuesday night's game, fans can log onto www.mcneesesports.com or can call the ticket office at 337-562-4MSU.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.