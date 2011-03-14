Carlyss family escapes house fire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Carlyss family escaped a house fire Sunday afternoon. When Carlyss fire fighters arrived at the home off Dave Dugas Road, heavy smoke was coming from the attic near the garage. A call for back up brought in crews from Houston River, Sulphur and Vinton. They managed to quickly get it under control but say the damage had already been done.

"Right now it's pretty extensive. All on the east side of the house, probably to the middle of the living room area. They've been able to stop it from spreading from going further, but right now it's contained," said Carlyss Fire Chief James Stanley.

The family was home at the time the fire and everyone made it out without injury. The exact cause remains under investigation.

An account has been opened if you would like to help assist the Ellender family recover from this disaster. You can make donations at any First Federal Bank.