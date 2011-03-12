Cowboys Fall Short of NCAA Berth; Will Play in NIT

KATY, Texas (AP) - Freshman forward Jeromie Hill scored 25 points to lead Texas-San Antonio to a 75-72 win over McNeese State on Saturday in the Southland Conference championship, giving the Roadrunners an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

The Roadrunners were up by nine before McNeese State responded with a 12-5 spurt that included a pair of 3-pointers to make it 74-72 with 27 seconds remaining.

Sei Paye missed a pair of free throws, giving McNeese State another chance. C.J. Collins missed a 3-point attempt and got his own rebound, but stepped out of bounds to give the Roadrunners the ball.

Melvin Johnson III made one free throw to push the lead to 75-72 and Patrick Richard's desperation heave at the buzzer bounced off the rim, sealing it for UTSA. Top-seeded McNeese State (21-11) was led by Diego Kapelan's 20 points.