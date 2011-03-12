Cowgirls win SLC Tournament; Score First-Ever NCAA Berth

By Sam Gannon - bio | email

KATY, TX (KPLC) – March Madness breeds all kinds of story lines, but there is nothing quite like a Cinderella story. Meet the Cinderellas of Lake Charles: The McNeese Cowgirls. After finishing last season with a 7-22 record, the Lady Pokes won the Southland Conference tournament championship and scored their first-ever tournament berth Friday night, with a 70-51 victory over Central Arkansas.

The Cowgirls led by as many as 25 points in the 2nd half. The Baggett sisters put on a show, combining for 38 points. Sophomore guard Ashlyn Baggett led the way with 23 points and was named the SLC tournament MVP. Sister Caitlyn Baggett, added 15 points and a game high six assists.

Head Coach Brooks Donald Williams and her Lady Pokes have lived by one motto all year long, "One heartbeat." Now, this program is finally reaping its rewards. The Cowgirls will likely be a #15 or #14 seed in the NCAA tournament. McNeese finds out who they'll play in the first round on March 14th, Selection Monday.

