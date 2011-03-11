State leaders react to Jindal's budget proposal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State leaders react to Jindal's budget proposal

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Governor Bobby Jindal unveiled his billion dollar budget proposal for 2011-12 and one state leader argues the cuts should go deeper.

Governor Jindal proposed to cut 4,095 state positions in addition to spending less money for state charity hospitals and "efficiencies" across state agencies.

John Kennedy, Louisiana State Treasurer, argues that the governor should cut more state jobs. 

"I would go further and cut at least 5,000 jobs," said Kennedy. "If we eliminated 15,000 of them, 5,000 a year each year for the next three years that would save $1.5 billion."

Kennedy said he also disagrees with Jindal's plan to sell two state prisons.

"We got into this fix because we took one time money," said Kennedy. "We took $1.5 billion from President Obama and dumped it into the budget. That money is being spent but the expenses it paid for continue on. We've got to live within our means and we've got to balance our budget with recurring expenses and recurring revenue."

Stephen Moret, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, said job growth in southwest Louisiana should make up for possible jobs that could be lost.

"Lake Charles is doing very well as a well diversified economy," said Moret. "One of the things that is really helping this area is the recovery of the chemical industry thanks to somewhat of a global recovery in the economy."

Future job opportunities in the lake area that could bridge the gap include the Shaw Modular Solutions Project, the expansion of Sasol, and job growth at Aeroframe and Northrop Grumman.

Lawmakers will spend the next several months analyzing the proposal before creating the final budget.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly