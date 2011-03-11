Funeral held for Rayne tornado victim

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

CROWLEY, La (KPLC-TV) – Funeral services were held today for the woman who died after a tornado struck Rayne.

Julia Granger, 21, was killed while shielding her young son after the twister caused a tree to fall on to their home.

The funeral for Granger was held at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley.

Family and friends remembered Granger as a caring, faithful person.

Granger's pastor, Mary Ann Cole, recalled how she would often see Jalisa ministering to her friends and family.

Granger's best friend, Brittany Isaac, shared stories about adventures she and Jalisa went on.

"We shared a lot of memories, good and bad, but most importantly we shared life and her's has come to an end," said Isaac. "It is up to us to keep her alive in our hearts, so let's not think of it as an ending but as a celebration that an angel has finally gotten her wings.'

As the service came to an end, Granger's mother, Cathy Guidry, thanked the community for its support throughout the last week.

