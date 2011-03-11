Lake Charles man arrested again for failure to register

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – In August 2010, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Unit (CAP Unit) arrested registered sex offender Terest Pete, 65, of Lake Charles, and charged him with failure to register as a sex offender, after receiving information from Michigan State Police that he may be residing in Calcasieu Parish.

As required by law, when a sex offender moves they must notify the parish/county they are registered in of their plan to move and then must register within three days with the parish/county they have moved to.

On March 10, the CPSO CAP Unit arrested Pete again after it was discovered he had moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Pete was convicted of third degree criminal sexual contact by force or coercion in May 1996 in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $150,000.

CPSO Detective Sgt. Allison Rosteet is the lead investigator on this case.