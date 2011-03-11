Lake Charles woman accused of stealing credit card

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 4, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home in Lake Charles in reference to a theft of a credit card. When the deputy arrived, he spoke with the victim who stated Kimberly N. Bertrand, 31, of Lake Charles, had stolen her credit card from her purse and had made numerous ATM withdraws, totaling over $3,000.

When being questioned by a CPSO detective, Bertrand confirmed she stole the victim's credit card and made several withdrawals at multiple ATMs.

Bertrand was arrested on March 10 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1500; and unauthorized use of an access card $1500 and over.

CPSO Detective Kerrick Gabrial is the lead investigator on this case.