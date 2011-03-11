Sulphur man faces more child porn charges

By John Bridges - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Grand jury has issued more child pornography indictments against a Sulphur man. The grand jury handed down 50 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor against Jamy Church, 34, of Sulphur.

The counts say Church possessed child pornography and tried to solicit boys born between 1992 and 1996.

Church already faced earlier child porn charges. He was accused of going online, pretending to be a girl, and enticing juvenile males to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos.

In January of 2011, State Police were led to search a computer belonging to Church.

