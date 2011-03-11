Cowboys, Cowgirls playing for tournament titles

By Sam Gannon

KATY, TX (KPLC) - It's McNeese Mania! The hoop-la surrounding the McNeese men and women's basketball teams has been non-existent…until this year. With the Pokes 91-83 semifinal win over Texas State and the Lady Pokes 66-50 semifinal victory over UTSA, both teams advance to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship Games. If either team wins, they will score an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The No. 1 seed McNeese Cowgirls face off against No. 3 seed Central Arkansas for the title on Friday night in Katy, Texas for a 7:05 p.m. tipoff (Ch. 14 Suddenlink). The No. 1 seed McNeese Cowboys will play the No. 7 seed UTSA Saturday for a 3:05 p.m. tipoff (ESPN2).

The Pokes last won the championship in 2002, and the Lady Pokes, who haven't appeared in the title game since 1983, have never won the tournament.

