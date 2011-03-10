Former area coach facing sex crime charges

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A former coach at several southwest Louisiana schools including Merryville, South Beau and Oakdale is facing a sex crimes charge in Plaquemines Parish.

50-year-old Rory Hollier is now a softball coach in Port Sulphur. It was at a school in Port Sulphur where Hollier has been accused of inappropriately touching a child.

Hollier turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. He is facing a sex crime charge with a bond of $150,000.

