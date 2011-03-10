Hardee to run for state rep in District 47

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Former Kaplan mayor Linda Hardee has announced her candidacy for state representative in District 47 - which covers Vermilion and Cameron parishes.

Hardee has been a resident of Kaplan for 38 years and was mayor there from 2006-2010.

Qualifying for this election begins on March 16. The election for this position will be held on April 30. The winner of the race will fill the remaining months of newly elected Louisiana state Senator Jonathan Perry's term.

The election for the full term of this position will be in October.

