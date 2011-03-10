DeQuincy man arrested for aggravated assault, rape

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man was arrested by authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly assaulted two people.

On Monday, deputies were sent to a house in DeQuincy in reference to an alleged aggravated assault with a firearm on two people by 52-year-old John E. Staley.

When deputies arrived at the house, they spoke with the people who told them Staley pointed a pistol at their heads following a verbal dispute. They say their investigation revealed that Staley also allegedly raped one of the two people in October 2010.

Staley was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with rape, two counts of aggravated assault, and domestic abuse battery.

A judge set his bond at $303,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.