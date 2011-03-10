Funeral services Thursday for district fire chief

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles and area firefighters are mourning the loss of District Chief Billy Bergeron. Bergeron died on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

Bergeron was a Eunice native and a 36 year veteran of the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Services are set for 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Christian World Ministries and burial at Prien Memorial Park will include full fire department honors.

Chief Billy Bergeron was 60 years old.

