Moss Bluff man arrested for failure to register

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 7, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Unit (CAP Unit) received an anonymous call in regard to a registered sex offender currently residing in Moss Bluff.

The investigation revealed Casey A. Chesson, 22, of Moss Bluff, moved to Calcasieu Parish three months ago and did not register with the CPSO CAP Unit within three days of moving, as required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Chesson was arrested at his place of employment and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Chesson was convicted in October 2006 in Allen Parish for indecent behavior with a juvenile.



Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $5,000.

CPSO Detective Scott Miller is the lead investigator on this case.