Woman threatens to take action after dog is put down - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman threatens to take action after dog is put down

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A lake area woman is threatening to take action against Calcasieu Parish Animal Services after she said Animal Control mistakenly put down her dog.

Donna Johnson's pit bull was picked up by Animal Control on February 21st after witnesses said he injured two other animals in the neighborhood, according to Calcasieu Parish Animal Services.

Johnson claimed it was not her dog involved in the incident.

"It was not him," said Johnson. "There was no blood on him and I knew it couldn't have been him."

However, Calcasieu Parish Animal Services said there was evidence that pointed to Johnson's Dog.

"It was questionable to know who the actual owner was," said Tiffany Gardner, the assistant director of Calcasieu Parish Animal Services. "With the witness statements and everyone involved we figured out that it was Ms. Johnson's dog."

Johnson had started building a kennel to comply with Animal Services' requirements for a dog deemed dangerous. But when Johnson went to pick up her pit bull, the facility had already put him to sleep.

"We held the dog the legal time period and after that time period, we take ownership of the animal," said Gardner.

Even though Johnson had complied with regulations to build the pen, that message was not relayed to everyone there.

"Not everyone here was aware of the deals that were being made with her," said Gardner.

As a result, Animal Services put her pit bull down before Johnson made it up there to pick him up.

"It's a very unfortunate circumstance," said Gardner. "We feel for Ms. Johnson and her dog, but we work both sides of the community. We have to protect her neighbor's animals as well as the community from animals that are dangerous."

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is working to improve their procedure to make sure this same incident does not happen again.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly