Three DeRidder residents arrested on drug charges

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Three DeRidder residents have been arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on drug related charges.

Curtis Adams, 32, and Willis Clark, Jr., 22, both of DeRidder, were arrested by Task Force Agents as a result of an investigation that began following a traffic stop that took place on March 2. The traffic stop took place on North Verone Street in Leesville.

25-year-old Amanda Bailey of DeRidder was arrested for Possession of Hydrocodone, a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and Curtis Adams was arrested on active warrants from the Beauregard Parish Narcotics Task Force.

An investigation led to the discovery of approximately 100 Hydrocodone tablets and 100 Soma tablets, a schedule V controlled dangerous substance.

Following the investigation, Adams was charged with Distribution of Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Soma and two counts of Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Adams was booked into the Vernon Parish jail with a total bond set at $230,000.

Willis Clark was charged with Possession of Hydrocodone with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Soma with the Intent to Distribute and two counts of Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Clark was booked into the Vernon Parish jail with a total bond set at $160,000.

Bailey posted bond and was released. Clark, Jr. and Adams remain in the Vernon Parish jail as of Wednesday afternoon, March 9.

