Funeral arrangements set for victim of Rayne tornado

RAYNE, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the 21-year-old victim who died protecting her son during the storm that went through Rayne on Saturday morning.

Jalisa Granger died while protecting her son after a tree fell on the home she shared with her mother.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11 at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley at 11 a.m.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.

An account has been set up to help Granger's family pay for funeral expenses, as well as to help care for Jalisa's one-year-old son. The account is at St. Martin Bank and is called the "Jalisa Granger Fund".

