Lake Charles man arrested for sexual battery of a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a Lake Charles man after he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old.

On February 10, the CPSO received a call regarding 29-year-old Ray A. Robertson of Lake Charles. He was allegedly acting sexually inappropriate with a 14-year-old.

After authorities investigated, Robertson was arrested on Friday, March 4.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with one count of sexual battery.

A judge set his bond at $100,000.

