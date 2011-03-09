Lake Charles woman arrested for putting children at risk

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Shawnon D. Williams, 31, of Lake Charles, after she knowingly allowed convicted sex offender, Robert L. Thomas, to spend the night at her home on numerous occasions.

Williams has two 7 year old children who were present in her home when Thomas spent the night, even though Williams was aware that as part of Thomas' sex offender registration requirements he was not allowed to be around minor children.

Williams was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 3 counts of contribution to the endangerment of a minor. Judge Clayton Davis set her bond at $15,000.

As reported by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office in an earlier press release, Thomas was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on March 1, and charged with 4 counts of failure to comply with provisions of supervised release; and 3 counts of unlawful presence of a sex offender.

CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is the lead investigator on these cases.