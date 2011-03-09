Krewe of Krewes' Parade escapes rains - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Krewe of Krewes' Parade escapes rains

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Rain or shine, the Krewe of krewes' Parade was determined to let the good times roll. With the threat of rain, the SWLA Mardi Gras Board pushed the parade up 30 minutes to roll at 5 p.m. Despite some scattered showers throughout the day the crowds turned out in true style lining the sides of Ryan Street. By parade time there was no rain in sight - good news for those celebrating their first Mardi Gras.

"I love it! I'm having a blast! I'm having a blast. It's great," said Susie DeLong, from Ohio.

With the floats of more than 54 krewes, the royalty, the costumes galore and lets not forget about the beads - imagine seeing all of this for the first time. All the way from Kentucky, Jacqueline Daniels is also a first timer. She says the party has met all of her expectations and more!

"Awesome! Man better than the Derby! Oops did I say that," laughs Daniels.  

If they weren't jumping for beads, parade goers were dancing for the shiny trinkets. But if you think it's crazy down on the street, riding above the crowd and throwing the beads is even wilder.

Hopping on with the Krewe of Athena, we got an eye full. From screamers to mimes - we saw it all. But what gets their attention? Krewe of Athena Captain Clara Colvin said, "The little kids! I love to throw to the little kids. And I watch them... I throw it to them and then I say happy Mardi Gras!"

For this year's royalty, Becky McCain said they've really made her feel like a queen. "It's been a great experience! It's been a lot of fun. All of us women, it's just about partying and having fun the whole time," said McCain, Krewe of Athena Queen 2011.  

A Mardi Gras party that's not only fun, but family friendly. "What sets Lake Charles Mardi Gras apart from the rest are the people. The people are great! Everybody gets along. It's a big party and everyone is enjoyable," said Carolyn Green.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

